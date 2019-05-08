Stephen Moore: America Will Win ‘Because Our Chinese Are Smarter Than Their Chinese’

Trump’s former Federal Reserve Board pick Stephen Moore said Wednesday that America will beat out other countries “because our Chinese are smarter than their Chinese,” according to a tweet from Fortune reporter Jen Wieczner. When no one at the SALT Conference laughed, Wieczner said, Moore backpedaled: “That’s a joke, folks!” This isn’t the first time Moore’s put his foot in his mouth: he withdrew himself from consideration for the Fed role soon after it was revealed that he criticized women’s involvement in men’s sports, claimed female breadwinners “could be disruptive to family stability,” and told a C-SPAN caller that it’s “not a good thing that black women are making more than black men.”