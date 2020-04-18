W.H. Economic Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Pro-Trump Coronavirus Protesters ‘Modern-Day Rosa Parks’
White House economic adviser Stephen Moore has equated pro-Trump protesters demonstrating against stay-at-home orders with civil rights icon Rosa Parks. “I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” Moore, who sits on the White House council to reopen the country, told The Washington Post this week. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.” Speaking on a YouTube livestream earlier in the week, Moore said he was helping to organize a legal defense fund for those who are arrested as part of the demonstrations, which in some cases have included Confederate flags. “So this is a great time, gentlemen and ladies, for civil disobedience,” Moore told viewers. “We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.”
Less than a year ago, Moore withdrew as President Trump’s preferred pick to head the Federal Reserve Board after a number of old sexist remarks resurfaced. Among them was an assertion he made in 2000 that it was “not a good thing that black women are making more than black men.”