Cop Who Killed 13-Year-Old Boy Also Shot Man Dead Last Year
HISTORY OF VIOLENCE
A San Antonio cop who shot a 13-year-old boy dead earlier in June should have been fired, according to the sister of a man killed by the same officer last year. Stephen Ramos is under investigation for the fatal shooting of Andre Hernandez Jr, who died after Ramos allegedly shot into a car being driven by the boy, saying he feared officers were going to be run over. In March 2021, Ramos killed John Pena Montez, who had threatened his estranged wife with a knife during what Pena’s sister described as a “mental-health crisis.” Debra Montez Felder says Ramos should’ve been kicked off the force after her brother’s killing or at least had further training on when to use lethal force. “SAPD and the DA’s office were on notice that this guy was a hothead, trigger-happy,” Montez Felder told NBC News. “You were aware of it even before the killing of this 13-year-old kid.”