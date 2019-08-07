CHEAT SHEET
CYCLERS BEWARE
Billionaire Owner of Equinox, SoulCycle to Host Trump Fundraiser in Hamptons
Billionaire Stephen Ross, who owns popular fitness clubs like Equinox and SoulCycle, is hosting a fundraiser for longtime friend Donald Trump in Southampton this weekend, Out Magazine reports. The event is selling tickets as pricey as $100,000 for a photo-op with the president and $250,000 for a roundtable discussion, with the proceeds going to Trump’s re-election effort. News of the high-profile event has drawn criticism from some celebrities who are taking issue with the popular gym brand’s affiliation with Trump. Comedian and actor Billy Eichner tweeted at the gym’s account, saying: “Hey @Equinox - what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder?”
Others were a little more subtle. Star Trek actor George Takei urged people to “Know where your money is going,” and many others claimed to be cancelling their Equinox memberships following news of the event.