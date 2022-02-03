Dolphins Owner: I Didn’t Offer Flores $100K for Every Time He Lost a Game
‘MALICIOUS AND DEFAMATORY’
The explosive allegation from former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores that team owner Stephen Ross dangled an offer of $100,000 for every time he led his players to a defeat is going to be investigated by the NFL, and Ross has decided to get his defense in early. In a statement released late Wednesday, Ross described the claims from Flores as “false, malicious, and defamatory.” The owner wrote: “I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding. I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.” Ross said he’ll “cooperate fully” with the NFL investigation into the allegations. Earlier this week, Flores alleged that he was fired after turning down an offer from Ross for $100,000 for every defeat late in the 2019 season in an apparent attempt to secure a better draft pick.