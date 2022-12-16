‘Ellen’ DJ tWitch Mentioned Past Challenges in Suicide Note: Report
TRAGIC
Stephen “tWitch” Boss alluded to challenges in his past in a note left at the scene of his suicide on Tuesday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the note made an “ambiguous” reference to the past challenges, but it wasn’t precisely clear what he was referring to. TMZ also reports that investigators have concluded that Boss, who was 40, took an Uber from his house to the motel about a mile away on Monday, allegedly putting his cellphone into airplane mode so that he couldn’t be contacted. Authorities were reportedly first alerted when the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into a Los Angeles police station Tuesday saying Boss had gone from the house without taking his car and wasn’t answering her calls. An employee at the motel found Boss dead inside his room on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that his cause of death was a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.