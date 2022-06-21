A Second American Has Been Killed Fighting in Ukraine
FALLEN FIGHTER
The State Department has confirmed that an American died fighting in Ukraine in May, the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the fight against Putin’s war machine. Volunteer foreign fighter Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed on May 15, according to an obituary in upstate New York newspaper The Recorder which ran earlier this month. The obituary said Zabielski had worked in construction for over 30 years and is survived by a wife and five stepchildren, along with other loved ones. News of his death comes after the family of Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, confirmed that Willy died in the conflict in April—less than two months after leaving his wife and 7-month-old baby in Tennessee to join the war effort. A State Department confirmed Zabielski’s death in a statement and said it was providing “all possible consular assistance” to his family.