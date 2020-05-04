Stephenie Meyer Announces New ‘Twilight’ Book, ‘Midnight Sun’
Fans of besparkled vampires, rejoice. It’s been 12 years since the fourth and final novel in the Twilight saga was published—now author Stephenie Meyer has sent devotees into a frenzy by announcing a new book, Midnight Sun. The new title will be a retelling of her bestselling series from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Meyer abandoned the manuscript for Midnight Sun in 2008 after parts of it were leaked online, so fans have long been desperate for the official release. In a video shown on Good Morning America on Monday, Meyer said: “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on Aug. 4... It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more.” Meyer said in 2013 that she would never write about the Twilight universe again, telling Variety that she would only do so if it was “three paragraphs on my blog saying which of the characters died… I get further away [from Twilight] every day.”