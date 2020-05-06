Tap Into the Popular Zodiac Trend for Mother’s Day With This Line of Necklaces
With less than a week ’til Mother’s Day, time is running out to get mom a gift that will knock her socks off. Jewelry has always been a great option; timeless and versatile, the right piece can complement any look. Sterling Forever creates beautiful, on-trend jewelry, and its When Stars Align Constellation necklace will let mom know how much you care even if you can’t be there.
This necklace taps into the popular zodiac trend, turning the star sign’s constellation into a sparkling pendant that makes a statement while still being delicate and minimal. Select from gold (14K) or silver (rhodium-plated brass) and all 12 zodiac signs to get a truly personalized gift for mom that will last longer than flowers or chocolate. Sterling Forever offers a lifetime guarantee and a 60-day return/exchange policy (in the highly unlikely case she doesn’t love it). Readers can use the code BEAST to save 25% off any purchase made between 5/6 and 5/9!
