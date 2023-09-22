Steroid-Fueled Rioter Gets 5 Years for Attacking Cops, Photographer on Jan. 6
KARMA
A steroid-fueled man who attacked cops and a photographer while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday. Rodney Milstreed, a machinist from Maryland, threw an Associated Press photographer down a set of stairs and lobbed a wooden club at Capitol Police officers, causing serious injury. Milstreed messaged an associate on Facebook just three days after the insurrection to brag about the crimes he committed, displaying a stunning lack of remorse. “I’m not ever sorry some got hurt, could have been me. My only intentions were to drag these fucking criminals onto constitution blvd and pound their head in,” Milstreed wrote in messages obtained by prosecutors. “I make a charge for punching the camera guy but it was worth it. Hit him with everything god give.” Milstreed took a more regretful tone when addressing the judge overseeing his case. “I know what I did that day was very wrong,” he said.