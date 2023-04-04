Arrest Video Shows Georgia QB Blame Cops for Ruining His Reputation
UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was furious with cops who arrested him in January, blaming officers for ruining his reputation. The 25-year-old athlete was busted in Dallas, Texas, in the early hours as police responded to a 911 call from a woman complaining that Bennett was banging on her door. Video of the arrest from the Dallas Police Department obtained by TMZ shows Bennett appearing to be uncooperative before criticizing the officers after being placed in the back of a squad car. “The door shut and somebody fell asleep,” Bennett says. “And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best.” He then adds: “Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But ya’ll boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.” Bennett was booked for public intoxication and he later apologized for his “mistake.”