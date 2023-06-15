Steve Bannon Sidekick Guo Wengui Denied Bail in U.S. Fraud Case
ON THE HOOK
An appeals court judge in Manhattan shot down a bail request from Chinese businessman and Steve Bannon sidekick Guo Wengui. Prosecutors have charged Guo with defrauding investors in several of his business ventures, allegedly promising impossible returns before using some of their money to purchase a mansion, a $37 million yacht, a Ferrari, and other luxury items. On Wednesday, a judge in the case upheld a trial court’s decision to reject a proposed $25 million bail package for Guo, Reuters reported. Guo and Bannon were close friends, with Bannon attending parties hosted by Guo’s nonprofits. The Republican operative even at one point recruited Guo and his followers to attack Hunter Biden online. Bannon was on a yacht belonging to Guo when he was arrested for an unrelated scheme related to his “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign.