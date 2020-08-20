Steve Bannon Blames Arrest on Plot to ‘Stop People Who Want to Build the Wall’
‘FIASCO’
Former Trump Administration adviser Steve Bannon claimed his Thursday arrest over his alleged participation in a scheme to defraud donors to a campaign supposedly raising funds for a border wall was politically motivated. “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall,” Bannon claimed to reporters as he tore off his face mask and departed a New York courthouse Thursday. Bannon was arrested Thursday morning by federal agents and U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials on a yacht owned by a business associate. President Donald Trump said he felt “very badly” about Bannon’s arrest after the news broke Thursday morning. The former Breitbart executive pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges and was set to be released on $5 million bond. Bannon is prohibited from traveling on private planes, boats, or yachts without the court’s permission.