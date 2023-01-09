Steve Bannon Cheers on Brazilian ‘Freedom Fighters’ Trying to Recreate Jan. 6
PREDICTABLE
After months of stoking tensions in Brazil, Steve Bannon and other key figures involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cheered on their counterparts in Brazil as supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in a doomed attempt to usher him back into power. “Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” Bannon wrote Sunday on the right-wing social media site Gettr, shortly after the group broke past police barricades and began to ransack the government buildings. The one-time Trump adviser has been spreading debunked claims for months of a stolen election in Brazil—with eerie echoes of the 2020 election lies Bannon and others spread. Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander similarly lauded the attempted Brazilian insurrectionists, cheekily stating on former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform: “I do NOT denounce unannounced impromptu Capitol tours by the people.”