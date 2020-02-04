Steve Bannon Claims Fox News Cut Out ‘Embarrassing’ Part of Trump Interview
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told the FBI back in February 2018 that Fox News edited out part of a December 2016 Trump interview because it was embarrassing to the president-elect, according to the latest round of Mueller report interview summaries released after a FOIA lawsuit by BuzzFeed and CNN.
“After the meeting with [Barack] Obama, Trump attended the Army-Navy football game,” the FBI’s notes from the Bannon interview read. “He did an interview with Chris Wallace that weekend. Wallace brought up [Michael] Flynn’s son’s tweets, which Trump had not heard about. It was embarrassing for Trump, and Fox agreed to cut out that part of the interview.”
The interview in question appears to have occurred in December 2016 on Fox News Sunday, a month before Trump’s inauguration.