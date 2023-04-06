Steve Bannon Encouraged RFK Jr. to Run Against Biden for ‘Months’: Report
MY ENEMY’S ENEMY
Steve Bannon spent “months” encouraging anti-vaccine poster boy Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report. CBS News reporter Robert Costa reports that people familiar with the matter said Bannon hoped RFK Jr. could serve as both a “useful chaos agent” in the election while also helpfully stoking “anti-vaccine sentiment around the country.” While Kennedy has yet to formally announce his campaign, he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday showing he is running as a Democrat. In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate accused Kennedy of playing a leading role in “spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines,” and he last year apologized for saying vaccine-hesitant Americans had it worse than Anne Frank, who died in a Nazi concentration camp.