CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Steve Bannon Encouraged RFK Jr. to Run Against Biden for ‘Months’: Report

    MY ENEMY’S ENEMY

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, March 3, 2023.

    Nathan Howard/Reuters

    Steve Bannon spent “months” encouraging anti-vaccine poster boy Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report. CBS News reporter Robert Costa reports that people familiar with the matter said Bannon hoped RFK Jr. could serve as both a “useful chaos agent” in the election while also helpfully stoking “anti-vaccine sentiment around the country.” While Kennedy has yet to formally announce his campaign, he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday showing he is running as a Democrat. In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate accused Kennedy of playing a leading role in “spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines,” and he last year apologized for saying vaccine-hesitant Americans had it worse than Anne Frank, who died in a Nazi concentration camp.

    Read it at CBS News