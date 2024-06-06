Steve Bannon Finally Ordered to Go to Jail

Steve Bannon was ordered to report to jail by July 1 by a federal judge in D.C. on Thursday, likely ending a years-long legal saga.

The former Trump adviser was convicted in 2022 of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House January 6 committee. In October of that year, D.C. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols sentenced Bannon to four months in prison, on top of a fine, but held off on imposing the jail time while Bannon appealed.

However, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals shot down Bannon’s defense last month, leading the Justice Department to ask Nichols to finally put Bannon in the slammer.

“The government’s motion is granted,” Nichols ruled on Thursday. “My stay [on] Mr. Bannon’s obligation to self-surrender is revoked... I will order Mr Bannon to self-surrender no later than July 1.”

Minutes before Thursday’s hearing, Bannon approached the court room grinning in a jacket, pants with cargo pockets, and worn leather shoes, and surrounded by a small entourage. His attorney, David Schoen, could be seen blotting his face with a handkerchief as he arrived.