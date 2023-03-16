Steve Bannon Forgets About His Pal Guo Wengui Following Arrest by Feds
MEMORYHOLED
Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon has gone silent on his pal Guo Wengui following the arrest of the Chinese billionaire early Wednesday morning. The feds alleged Guo orchestrated a one billion dollar financial fraud conspiracy scheme. “Steve Bannon posted like 30 times on Gettr today and cut a War Room but seems to have said nothing at all about the arrest of his buddy, benefactor and former yacht bunkmate Guo Wengui-a guy Bannon often calls ‘the George Washington of the new China,’ and lauds as a sort of seer,” Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman noted on Thursday. Bannon, a longtime ally of Guo, was arrested in 2020 on the fugitive Chinese national’s yacht. Likewise, on his War Room podcast on Wednesday morning, there was no mention of Guo during the program’s first half. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. While Bannon has been silent, Guo’s loyal fans and fellow anti-CCP dissidents have taken to Gettr with a livestream “Waiting for Miles to Come Back.”