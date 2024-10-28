Steve Bannon Giving Weekly Civics Classes in Federal Prison

Steve Bannon, alleged insurrectionist and dark lord of the alt-right, is holding lessons in government and politics to help his fellow inmates “reintegrate into today’s world” once they’re released from prison. Rolling Stone has an exclusive dispatch from one of Bannon’s classes at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut, where in case you’d forgotten, he’s currently serving a four month term for contempt of court concerning his role in efforts to literally overthrow the United States government in January 2021. Among his pearls of wisdom is apparently the small fact that “everything you need to know about business or politics can be learned from Godfather I and Godfather II‚” as well as his claim that Taylor Swift is not a pop star, but rather the leader of a dangerous liberal cult posing a serious threat to the electoral prospects of the Republican party’s increasingly neo-fascist leader. News of Bannon’s activities behind bars come as he is set to be sprung from prison Tuesday.

