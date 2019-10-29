CHEAT SHEET
CONTACTS
Steve Bannon Hired by Company Linked to China’s ‘Most-Wanted’ Billionaire: Report
Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, has been hired by a company linked to a fugitive Chinese billionaire, Axios reports. Bannon reportedly has been contracted by Guo Media, a company linked to Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok, a businessman on China’s most-wanted list for alleged bribery, fraud, and money laundering, according to The New York Times. Guo, who has denied the charges, is also a target in China due to his outspoken criticism of the ruling Communist Party. Guo reportedly has pervasive presence that dominates the company, but a spokesperson for the billionaire said he has no financial stake in Guo Media.
Guo Media has contracted Bannon for at least $1 million for one year of consulting services, starting in August 2018, according to documents obtained by Axios. Bannon was hired by Guo Media to introduce the company to “media personalities,” and advise them on “industry standards.” The company reportedly wants to expand Bannon’s reach in his next contract, set to begin in August 2019, and has asked the former White House adviser to serve as senior editor for Guo Media’s news arm, G News, to add credibility to the publication as a source of news on China. Bannon already has his own page on G News, but has yet to sign the new contract.