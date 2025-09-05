Steve Bannon Humiliated by Near-Empty Room for Weird Civil War Speech
*TUMBLEWEED*
MAGA kingmaker Steve Bannon spoke to an audience of empty chairs, claiming World War III has already begun. Donald Trump’s former chief strategist was met by a sparse turnout for his presentation, with only a smattering of attendees in an enormous auditorium to hear the talk. He also told the National Conservatism Conference that the U.K. is on track for civil war. Bannon claimed we are already in the “kinetic part” of a third global conflict, per right-wing British TV station GB News, and referring to the death toll in Ukraine, stating, “We are in the Third World War today.” The former Breitbart News executive and ex-vice president of Cambridge Analytica also bizarrely said, “England is heading to a civil war as we speak, and Nigel Farage, the rise of the populist party over there, Reform is not going to stop it.” The conference claims to bring “together public figures, journalists, scholars, and students who understand that the past and future of conservatism are inextricably tied to the idea of the nation,” and took place Sept. 2-4.