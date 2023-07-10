Steve Bannon Is Being Forced to Pay $500K to Lawyers He Stiffed
PONY UP
Steve Bannon has been ordered to pay nearly half a million dollars in legal fees for a variety of services, including a protracted fight over a congressional subpoena related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. A New York judge made the ruling Monday, the coda to a long back-and-forth that began in February when Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP sued the right-wing firebrand for not paying its bills. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Bannon alleged that he declined to pay at least one lawyer—Bob Costello, who secured Bannon a pardon from former President Donald Trump—because Costello spoke to federal authorities without Bannon’s permission on a separate matter. Bannon also said Costello continued to bill him long after the well-connected attorney had been told his services were no longer needed—something Costello also did to former Trump fixer Michael Cohen.