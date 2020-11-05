Steve Bannon Says He’d Like to See Dr. Fauci, FBI Director Wray Beheaded
VERY CIVIL
On his podcast Thursday, former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who somehow thinks Donald Trump has won the election, said that a second term shouldn’t just start with firing FBI Director Chris Wray and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on national TV. According to him, it should involve beheadings. “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats,” he said. “You either get with the program or you’re gone. Time to stop playing games. Blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that’ll light them up, right?”
When co-host Jack Maxey noted that traitors used to be hanged, Bannon replied, “That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war.” Trumpworld has fumed for months that Wray and Fauci haven’t been pro-Trump enough. On Thursday evening, a Twitter page for Bannon’s “War Room” podcast had been suspended.