Steve Bannon’s Attempted Comeback Launching This Year

Former White House chief strategist and former Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon is planning on launching an organization this spring or summer after observing the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, according to a new interview with GQ. Bannon said that he had been studying the forces behind the Women’s March “closely,” and that the Time’s Up movement was “basically going against 10,000 years of recorded history. That’s the power of it.” He also claimed that a new “new axis”—consisting of “China, Persia, and Turkey”—was forming to confront the “Christian West,” and that he had a “big problem with foreign nationals” becoming CEOs in places like Silicon Valley. This comes after a long silence from the figure after the publication of Fire and Fury, that outlined his role during his time at the White House.
