Bannon Pleads Not Guilty to Contempt of Congress Charge
‘MISDEMEANOR FROM HELL’
Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a contempt of Congress charge related to his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 House select committee. Bannon waived his right to a formal arraignment in a court filing and will appear in court virtually for a status hearing Thursday. The Trump ally and provocateur was indicted Friday for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony and documents in relation to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bannon has blasted the charge as a “misdemeanor from hell” and vowed to take down the “Biden regime.” He is one of a number of Trump acolytes who have declined or ghosted the committee investigating what spurred the Jan. 6 insurrection, including Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino.