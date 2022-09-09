Bannon Says Getting Indicted and Placed in Handcuffs Was ‘Best Day’ of His Life
‘IN THE ZONE’
Steve Bannon has said being placed in handcuffs and indicted on Thursday was a high point for him. “Yesterday was one of the best days of my life,” Bannon said Friday on Charlie Kirk’s podcast. “It was a very powerful, spiritual day for me. A lot of things came into high clarity,” he said. “I was totally in the zone, as you say in sports, the entire time. They’re not gonna shut me up,” he added. The declaration comes a day after Bannon was indicted in New York over the alleged ‘We Build A Wall’ scam that feds say defrauded MAGA-loving donors. Meanwhile, one of Bannon’s lawyers, David Schoen, further appeared on Bannon foe Roger Stone’s daily “Frank Speech” program Friday evening to claim that a Bannon legal appeal after sentencing would be “bulletproof.”