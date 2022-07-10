Steve Bannon Set to Testify to Jan. 6 Committee, After Trump Waives Executive Privilege
PRIVILEGED NO MORE
Former White House advisor Steve Bannon has decided to cooperate and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. The decision follows former President Donald Trump penning a Saturday letter to Bannon reversing course on executive privilege claims. “When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege,” Trump wrote. “However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President,” the former president added. Bannon, who has been charged with contempt of Congress stemming from a refusal to testify, is now set to address the committee in what Bannon hopes to be a public hearing. “While Mr. Bannon has been steadfast in his convictions, circumstances have now changed,” Bannon attorney Bob Costello said in a subsequent letter sent to the Jan 6 committee. “Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing.” Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said on CNN Sunday morning that the committee expects to hear from Bannon.