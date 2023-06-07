CHEAT SHEET
Steve Bannon Subpoenaed in Jan. 6 Grand Jury Probe
Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed for documents and testimony by a federal grand jury in Washington D.C., NBC News reported Wednesday. The subpoena, which was sent out in late May, is connected to special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s efforts to retain the presidency, two sources told the outlet. Bannon, a former Trump White House official, was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress last July after he refused to cooperate with the House’s Jan. 6 Committee. His attorney Harlan Protass declined to comment on the subpoena when questioned by NBC News.