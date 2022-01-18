Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

Steve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona.

“The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.

“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.

“You’re not a news organization,” Bannon further fumed. “What the Murdochs want is the—they want a Glenn Youngkin, or they want some nice guy who will sit there and give them tax cuts and deregulation.”

While Fox News did not carry Trump’s remarks live on the air, it did publish news stories about the event. A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Following his on-air rant, Bannon wrote on Gettr, the right-wing Twitter alternative founded by a fellow ex-Trump staffer: “Fox News, which did not give one second of coverage to Donald J. Trump’s massive rally, showed no respect to anyone in the MAGA movement.”

“The Murdochs hate Trump,” Bannon further seethed, “and will do anything to stop his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

During Bannon’s tenure within the Trump administration, he enjoyed a cozy relationship with the network that often hyped his attacks on the media.

However, more recently, tensions between Bannon and Fox have only grown sour. Along with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the ex-Trump official has found himself taking up a post next to the MAGA pillow executive in frequently launching attacks against the conservative channel, which Lindell now labels “controlled opposition.”