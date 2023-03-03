Steve Bannon Vows to Go Nuclear on Fox News in His CPAC Speech
FRIENDLY FIRE
Far-right kingmaker Steve Bannon will come out swinging against Fox News at his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, according to CNN reporter Alayna Treene. Bannon said he would “go after” the right-wing media giant, Treene tweeted, and gave a preview of his line of attack: “The Murdochs have decided that Trump is not going to be President of the United States. Well, we've decided that Fox is not going to be a major network anymore.” Though conservative mega-pundits Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity publicly remain some of Trump’s biggest boosters, a rift has opened between the former president and Rupert Murdoch, the owner of his former favorite network. In February, legal filings revealed texts between Carlson, Hannity, and Murdoch in which they repeatedly called Trump’s baseless election fraud claims “crazy.” Murdoch’s vast right-wing media empire has recently heaped glowing coverage on Trump’s presumed primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.