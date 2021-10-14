House Riot Panel Will ‘Immediately’ Pursue Charges Against Steve Bannon if He’s a No-Show
HIGH NOON
Steve Bannon has a choice to make today: Either he appears for a deposition as ordered by House committee investigating the Capitol riot, or the panel will immediately pursue criminal contempt charges against him. CNN reports the committee is getting ready to seek a referral for criminal contempt as soon as the ex-Trump adviser’s subpoena deadline expires later today. Bannon’s lawyer made clear in a letter Wednesday that his client has absolutely no intention of giving testimony or handing documents to the committee until a ruling is made over whether former President Donald Trump can assert executive privilege to prevent witnesses from speaking to the panel. CNN’s sources said the committee would take the initial steps to send a referral to the Department of Justice within hours of Thursday’s deadline. Three other Trump administration officials face subpoena deadlines this week.