CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Steve Bannon Won’t Get ‘Club Fed’ Jail Treatment: Report

    AIN’T NO HOLIDAY

    William Vaillancourt

    Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon records his TV show before speaking at the "Turning Points: The People's Convention" on June 15, 2024 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan.

    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

    Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who has a July 1 deadline to turn himself in to begin a four-month prison sentence, won’t be doing time at a cushy minimum-security facility, but rather a low-security federal prison in Connecticut, CNN reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. Bannon, convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena related to the House Jan. 6 investigation, doesn’t meet the requirements for a stay at “Club Fed,” CNN noted, because he still faces a looming criminal case in New York in which he is accused of bilking donors through a “We Build the Wall” campaign. That state trial is scheduled to begin in September. Bannon could end up being held in Rikers Island during that trial if he is simultaneously serving his four-month sentence, a source told the outlet. Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is currently serving a five-month sentence there for perjury—his second stint at the infamous jail. Another former Trump White House adviser convicted of the same charge as Bannon, Peter Navarro, has been serving his sentence in a minimum-security complex in Miami.

    Read it at CNN