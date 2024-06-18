Steve Bannon Won’t Get ‘Club Fed’ Jail Treatment: Report
AIN’T NO HOLIDAY
Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who has a July 1 deadline to turn himself in to begin a four-month prison sentence, won’t be doing time at a cushy minimum-security facility, but rather a low-security federal prison in Connecticut, CNN reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. Bannon, convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena related to the House Jan. 6 investigation, doesn’t meet the requirements for a stay at “Club Fed,” CNN noted, because he still faces a looming criminal case in New York in which he is accused of bilking donors through a “We Build the Wall” campaign. That state trial is scheduled to begin in September. Bannon could end up being held in Rikers Island during that trial if he is simultaneously serving his four-month sentence, a source told the outlet. Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is currently serving a five-month sentence there for perjury—his second stint at the infamous jail. Another former Trump White House adviser convicted of the same charge as Bannon, Peter Navarro, has been serving his sentence in a minimum-security complex in Miami.