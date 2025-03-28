President Donald Trump will go to prison if a Democrat becomes president in 2028, according to Steve Bannon.

“God forbid we don’t win in ‘28, President Trump is going to prison,” the former White House advisor said during an interview with Eric Bolling on Real America’s Voice.

Bannon is similarly concerned about Democrats regaining a majority in the House of Representatives, where Republicans now hold a slim majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are kidding ourselves if we don’t think that Democrats are pulling out all the stops to stop President Trump, to take the House through any means necessary to impeach Trump,” said Bannon, former head of Breitbart News and a known conspiracy theorist.

Bannon further directed his ire at U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is currently overseeing two cases against the Trump administration. Boasberg became public enemy #1 among MAGA diehards when he issued a court order earlier this month blocking the administration from deporting Venezuelan immigrants without questioning. Now he has been assigned to oversee a lawsuit against the administration for its handling of the Signal leaks.

While Republicans control the White House and Congress, Bannon said conservatives cannot rest on their laurels.

“People are sitting around, still with the glow of November 4th and all the inaugurations and all the balls,” he said. “We’re at war and things that’ve happened in the last 72 hours, if you don’t understand we’re in political warfare, you’re not awake.”

Trump faced criminal charges relating to four different cases prior to winning the presidency for a second time. In May, a New York jury convicted him of 34 counts of falsifying business records. He also faced federal charges over his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election, although the case was dropped after he assumed office due to a Department of Justice policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents.

While Trump is effectively shielded from legal consequence while in office, there is a chance prosecutors could pursue the charges against him once his presidential term is up—something Bannon is seeking to avoid by securing Trump a third term.

“I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028,” Bannon told NewsNow’s Chris Cuomo during a recent interview.

“A man like this comes along once every century, if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now. He’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter,” Bannon said.

Cuomo pointed out that Trump is term-limited and would not be eligible to run again in 2028.

“We’re working on [it],” Bannon responded. “I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. Let’s say that we’ll see what the definition of term limit is.”