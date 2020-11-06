Steve Bannon’s Lawyers Defect After Batshit Call for Fauci Beheading
HIDEOUS CORPUS
Steve Bannon’s lawyers have finally had enough. One day after the former Trump aide dreamed about putting Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s heads on pikes—like the old times—his legal team announced they’re withdrawing from his border-wall scam case. “Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw,” William Burck, Bannon’s litigator at the white-shoe law firm, said in a filing. “As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel.” Burck didn’t elaborate on the move, but it comes after Bannon called for the beheadings on his “War Room” podcast. “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats,” he said.