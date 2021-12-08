CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Steve Bannon Gets a Date for His Contempt of Congress Trial
FACE THE MUSIC
Read it at CNBC
A date has been set for Steve Bannon to stand trial on charges of contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., set a tentative start date of July 18, with the trial scheduled to last two weeks. Bannon has claimed executive privilege, as has former President Donald Trump, in defying a subpoena from the committee, despite the fact that the former chief strategist did not work for the Trump administration at the time of the attempted insurrection. The House voted to hold him in contempt in October.