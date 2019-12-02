Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Suspends Campaign for President
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced early Monday morning that he is suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. Bullock has struggled to raise funds and has repeatedly failed to qualify for the debate stage. His polling average stood at just 0.4 percent nationally and he also failed to move the scale in Iowa, where he had his highest hopes. “While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates,” Bullock said in a statement. He will not run for the U.S. Senate, according Politico, and is not planning to endorse any other candidate. Former Former Pennsylvania congressman Joe Sestak announced Sunday that he’s also dropping out of the Democratic presidential field. With Bullock’s announcement, 16 candidates remain in the race.