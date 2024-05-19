Steve Buscemi’s Suspected Attacker Held on $50,000 Bail in NYC

The man accused of randomly punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face two weeks ago has been arraigned and is being held in New York City on $50,000 cash bail.

According to the complaint, Clifton Williams, 50, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree. Williams allegedly punched a separate male victim nine minutes before he assaulted Buscemi, the complaint says, leaving them both with “bruising, swelling, and substantial pain,” the complaint said. It did not name either of the victims, although enough information was given to identify Buscemi as the second.

At the time of the attack, police said Buscemi had been walking with a female companion in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when the attacker strolled up, punched him in the face, and then ran away, evading capture for over a week. The attack was confirmed by Buscemi’s publicist, who characterized it as “a random act of violence.”

Police on Friday said, without naming Williams, that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the assault. Earlier this week, they released photos of Williams after identifying him as the alleged attacker.

Williams is next due in court on Thursday.