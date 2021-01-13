Steve Doocy Repeatedly Smacks Down ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Over Trump Impeachment

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy on Wednesday morning was forced to repeatedly smack down his co-host Brian Kilmeade, forcefully explaining multiple times what President Donald Trump did to incite a riot and why he faces a second impeachment.

Kilmeade, who a day before called for Congress to not impeach so as to appease violent Trump supporters, kicked off the president’s favorite morning show by essentially throwing an on-air tantrum over news that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might vote to convict Trump in impeachment.

Amid several other House Republicans publicly coming out in support of impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrectionist mob to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election, Kilmeade grumbled that impeachment was a bridge too far.

“If Mitch McConnell is such a great politician does he understand that, as Brit Hume has said and Jonathan Swan has reported, there’s no sign the president’s lost his base,” he huffed. “So if you actually want to build on the president’s base and bring the party in a subtle or dramatic new direction, why do it without them with only days left? It makes no sense!”

He went on to express support for a congressional censure, something House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly pushing, saying more Republicans can get on board with it because it will “send a message” to Trump about his role in igniting an insurrection and then they can “move on.”

Doocy, however, jumped in to explain why so many in Congress want the president to be held accountable for his actions and behavior before and during the Capitol riots.

“Brian, you're talking about people who work in the Congress, and we’re talking about—the Congress was under attack last week,” he said. “It was looted. There was a riot!”

“So was Portland every day, and nobody cared on the left!” Kilmeade shouted, immediately falling back on one of Fox News’ favorite talking points of late.

“I don’t think what they were doing in Portland was trying to overthrow the democracy,” Doocy snapped back.

Later in the show, with Kilmeade still fuming over the impending impeachment vote and potential GOP support for it, Doocy posed a question to the panel.

“Let’s put the shoe on the other foot,” he noted. “If a Democrat president did what happened last week, would the Republicans in the House and Senate vote to impeach him if they could? The answer is yes.”

Kilmeade, meanwhile, loudly complained that impeachment was unnecessary since Trump only had a week left in office, arguing that it made “no sense” since he was “leaving anyway.”

“Members of Congress ultimately want accountability,” Doocy retorted.