    DEPARTURE

    McDonald’s CEO Steps Down After Relationship With Employee

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s chief executive officer since 2015, has left the company after engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said in a statement Sunday. McDonald’s board of directors voted on his ousting on Friday after conducting a review of the relationship. Company policy forbids romantic relationships between managers and subordinates. “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email. Under Easterbrook, the company has undergone a rapid modernization of its restaurants, including digital menu boards, and using artificial intelligence to improve the drive-thru experience. Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of the company’s USA division, and described Easterbrook as a mentor, was named by the board of directors as McDonald’s new president and CEO, effective immediately.

    Read it at Associated Press