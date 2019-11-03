CHEAT SHEET
McDonald’s CEO Steps Down After Relationship With Employee
Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s chief executive officer since 2015, has left the company after engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said in a statement Sunday. McDonald’s board of directors voted on his ousting on Friday after conducting a review of the relationship. Company policy forbids romantic relationships between managers and subordinates. “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email. Under Easterbrook, the company has undergone a rapid modernization of its restaurants, including digital menu boards, and using artificial intelligence to improve the drive-thru experience. Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of the company’s USA division, and described Easterbrook as a mentor, was named by the board of directors as McDonald’s new president and CEO, effective immediately.