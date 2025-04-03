Steve Irwin’s Hot Son Holds His Snake in Steamy Underwear Ad

Crikey, mate.

The 21-year-old son of iconic “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin stripped down to his skivvies during a recent photoshoot for Australian underwear brand Bonds.

“Say g’day to our new brand icon, Robert Irwin, like you’ve never seen him before,” the company said about the new ad campaign. “Who better to rep comfy down under than the Aussie wildlife legend himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steamy photos depict the youngest Irwin posing sensually in briefs with his abs fully out and his biceps fully flexed.

The catch?

In one of the photos, he’s also cuddling a massive lizard. It looks to be a perentie, one of the largest living reptiles on earth after the Komodo Dragon. Irwin tenderly embraces the giant creature in little other than his undies. In another pic, he lounges on a lawn chair nearly naked while a snake slithers around his shoulders.

There’s also a video of the scene—this time complete with a fist-sized spider on his thigh and an open-mouthed crocodile by his feet. Most of the critters in the shoot were venomous.

Fans were shocked, since most remember Irwin as the toddler featured on his late dad’s old shows.

“No longer little Bob,” said one comment. “ROBERT HAS ARRIVED.”

Irwin told People Magazine that getting his “gear off” was way scarier than going head to head with a crocodile.

“I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals,” he said. “And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”

He was two when his dad passed away at only 44. The iconic adventurer was filming a wildlife documentary in the Great Barrier Reef when a stingray suddenly stung him. Its barb pierced his cheat and penetrated his heart, and Irwin unexpectedly died.

Australia—and the entire world—mourned the tragic accident. But the conservationist’s memory has continue to live on through his family. He left behind young Robert, his eldest daughter Bindi, and his wife Terri.

His family has since committed to upholding his legacy at the Australia Zoo through several environmental projects, research, and educational programs. Now the youngest Irwin is a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo and said he’s “trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started.” While doing it stripped down might be unconventional, he’s excited about the new modeling opportunity.

“It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people,” he told People Magazine. “And that is what means so much to me and my family.”

Irwin’s seductive pics are a little different from his most recent post, which shows him decked out in his zoo uniform and putting hissing python into a bag in order to safely relocate him off the zoo property.

The snake tries to bite him as he gently lifts it up.

“Giving this grumpy little bloke a helping hand out of harms way!” he wrote in the caption. “Couple near misses,” he added with the laughing emoji.

The clip also shows him releasing the coiled snake, telling it in his thick Australian accent: “you’ve got to untangle first, darling.”

Irwin’s proud to represent his dad’s legacy, even though he jokes that the late icon might have had a bit of a reaction to his son’s new pursuit: “There’d probably be a few ‘Crikeys’ thrown around!”