Steve Jobs’ Daughter Mocks iPhone 14 Release on Instagram
SNARKY
The youngest daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs teased the release of the company’s latest reveal, its iPhone 14, by sharing a meme to Instagram on Wednesday. Eve Jobs likened the new iPhone to the previous generation, reposting a WallStBets image to her Insta story that showed a middle-aged man opening a gift with the same shirt he has on, captioned “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.” According to Apple, the iPhone 14 has better storage, a better camera, and better battery life, but some would-be buyers aren’t as impressed. “Only thing they did was basically replace the number 13 with 14 and get rid of the Mini,” wrote one commenter on Reddit. Others yearned for the return of the company’s ‘S’ labeling that distinguished the difference between a slight upgrade and a generation overhaul.