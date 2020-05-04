Steve Mnuchin: ‘This Is a Great Time for People to Explore America’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning that it’s “too hard to tell” if international travel will be reopened this calendar year. “But this is a great time for people to explore America,” he added. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.” Bartiromo did not question that advice, despite the fact that it comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against any non-essential travel within the United States. “Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in all states, and some areas are experiencing community spread of the disease,” the agency’s website reads. “Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.”