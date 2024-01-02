CHEAT SHEET
Steve Scalise Endorses Trump 2 Weeks Out From Iowa Caucuses
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) endorsed Donald Trump two weeks before voting begins in the Republican presidential primary, adding to the list of dozens of House endorsements unmatched by any of Trump’s rivals. Scalise earlier this year had declined to formally endorse the former president; Trump later endorsed Scalise’s rival Jim Jordan as both vied for the House speakership. On Tuesday, Scalise gave Trump his full backing, writing on X: “I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies.”