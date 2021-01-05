Steve Scully Coming Back to C-SPAN After Tweeting Debacle
TRIUMPHANT RETURN?
Steve Scully, a longtime senior executive producer and host at C-SPAN, is set to return to the network this week after a controversy over his tweets led to his suspension. The company released a statement reading, “His initial assignments will be off-air producing...No date has been set for him to return to C-SPAN’s roster of on-air television hosts. We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career.” In October, the political channel benched him for lying about the origins of a tweet to Anthony Scaramucci. After the president had called him a “Never Trumper,” he tweeted, “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scully said his account had been hacked but later revealed that had been a false claim and apologized. He had been set to moderate the second presidential debate before it was cancelled.