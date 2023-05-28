Deadly Human Smuggling Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Minnesota
A Florida man pleaded not guilty Friday to human smuggling—a charge that stemmed from four immigrants who were found dead near the Canadian border last year. Steve Shand was arrested in January 2022 after feds found the four bodies frozen to death after a snowstorm, along with seven additional people that Shand is being accused of smuggling into the U.S. The four deceased were a family of Indian nationals, including an infant and a teenager. Shand is officially being charged with illegally bringing two migrants into the U.S. and illegally transporting them, but is not being charged in the deaths of the four family members. Law enforcement believes that Shand’s scheme is just one of many connected to a larger human smuggling operation between at the Canadian border.