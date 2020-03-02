CHEAT SHEET
    Steve Wozniak’s Wife Checked Out for ‘Bad Cough’: We May Be ‘Patient Zero’

    ALARMING

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said his wife, Janet, may be “patient zero” for coronavirus as she’s being evaluated for a “bad cough” she developed after they both returned from China in early January. In a Swarm post, Wozniak checked into a Santa Clara, California, clinic on Monday. “Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S.,” he wrote. Washington state announced four more deaths on Monday due to coronavirus, which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide and sickened over 90,000.

