Actor Stephen Baldwin, 60, was fired on set from a movie for being funnier than Jennifer Aniston… or so he claims. In an episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, Baldwin shares with TJ Miller the story of when he was fired from the movie The Object of My Affection, because a producer allegedly told Baldwin that he “can’t be funnier than Jennifer.” “I’ve never told this story before,” the actor said with laughter. In the film, Baldwin was supposed to play the role of Aniston’s overbearing boyfriend, Vince McBride, whom she ultimately leaves in the dust to raise a child with her gay best friend. The star of The Usual Suspects and Long Island native recalls feeling as though he was being asked to numb his personality and was “castrated comedically.” Baldwin was ultimately let go from the role, he said, after he tried to tone down his performance. The role was later given to John Pankow. The film has since developed a cult following and is regarded by Parade and InStyle as one of the best breakup movies.