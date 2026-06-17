Celebrity

Stephen Baldwin Reveals Absurd Reason He Was Fired From Hit Movie

FUNNY STORY

Stephen Baldwin says he was chided for being too funny to work alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Fiona O'Reilly
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Actor Stephen Baldwin takes part in a panel discussion of NBC Universal's series "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California January 6, 2013.
GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

Actor Stephen Baldwin, 60, was fired on set from a movie for being funnier than Jennifer Aniston… or so he claims. In an episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, Baldwin shares with TJ Miller the story of when he was fired from the movie The Object of My Affection, because a producer allegedly told Baldwin that he “can’t be funnier than Jennifer.” “I’ve never told this story before,” the actor said with laughter. In the film, Baldwin was supposed to play the role of Aniston’s overbearing boyfriend, Vince McBride, whom she ultimately leaves in the dust to raise a child with her gay best friend. The star of The Usual Suspects and Long Island native recalls feeling as though he was being asked to numb his personality and was “castrated comedically.” Baldwin was ultimately let go from the role, he said, after he tried to tone down his performance. The role was later given to John Pankow. The film has since developed a cult following and is regarded by Parade and InStyle as one of the best breakup movies.

Read it at The Daily Mail
Fiona O'Reilly

Fiona O'Reilly

Breaking News Intern

Fiona.OReilly@thedailybeast.com

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