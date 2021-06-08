Flat-Earther Pharmacist Who Intentionally Spoiled 570 Vaccine Doses Gets 3 Years Prison

CHEAT SHEET
The Wisconsin pharmacist who was caught red-handed intentionally destroying 570 COVID vaccine doses was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. Steven Brandenburg, who pleaded guilty in January to charges of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard, told the court during his sentencing that he was “desperately sorry and ashamed” for what he had done. Brandenburg, an employee at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, had removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration with the intent to ruin it. A coworker had told FBI investigators that Brandenburg was a flat-earther who believed the sky is “not real” and that the vaccine would “turn off people’s birth control and make others infertile.”