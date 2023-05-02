Steven Crowder Repeatedly Exposed Genitals to Employees, Ex-Staffers Claim
‘DROPPED HIS JUNK’
Right-wing podcaster Steven Crowder has long run an “abusive” company, The New York Post reported on Tuesday, days after an explosive video appeared to show him emotionally abusing his ex-wife. According to ten former employees who spoke to the Post, Crowder regularly engaged in unhinged tirades, forced subordinates to wash his dirty laundry, and even exposed his genitals to co-workers. Six of the sources claimed they firsthand witnessed Crowder exposing himself. “He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared’s shoulder,” one ex-staffer said of an incident involving ex-producer Jared Monroe, whom Crowder called “Not Gay Jared.” Another former employee noted that Crowder’s lewd behavior “was a power play,” and if “your manager at Red Lobster did this, it would be national news.” While Crowder and Louder With Crowder partner Gerald Morgan didn’t respond to the Post, the pair jokingly brushed off the claims in Tuesday’s edition of their podcast. The video of Crowder berating his then-wife became public shortly after he revealed the couple was going through a divorce—which was itself a response to fellow right-wing pundit Candace Owens, whom he accused of trying to extort him. Describing the video as “recent misleadingly edited leaks to the tabloid press,” Crowder has since vowed retaliation against his ex-wife and plans to release “relevant medical records concerning mental health history or evaluations.”