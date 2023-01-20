Steven Crowder’s Daily Wire Feud Escalates Over ‘Wage Slaves’ Recording
GETTING LOUDER
Steven Crowder’s squabble with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire over a botched $50 million contract offer is still raging, with both sides taking shots at each other after the deal’s breakdown. After Crowder accused the Daily Wire of pandering to “Big Tech” in the terms of its megabucks offer, and the Daily Wire hit back with an hour-long video of its own, Crowder further stoked the flames by releasing audio of a phone call between him and Daily Wire chief executive Jeremy Boreing. In the audio, which Crowder included in a video criticizing Shapiro’s media empire’s business model, Boreing appears to say that up-and-coming conservative media figures are “wage slaves for a little bit” while building their brand. After the video dropped, Boreing tweeted: “I would play the part of that call where we talked about our kids, Christmas, and him buying baby formula for his brother’s children, but I wouldn’t even know how to secretly record phone calls with my friends.”